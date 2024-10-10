New character walks into 'Peacemaker' S2

Ahead of Peacemaker 2 release, James Gunn is teasing a new character's entry, but he kept the details about him under wraps.

The photo shows a person sitting, with its back to the camera and front to a campfire. “Who might this be?” the filmmaker teasingly asked on social media.

Though it is unclear who the character is, it was seemingly confirmed that Joel Kinnaman will not return to the DC series.

In fact, he was so blunt he said, "I don't know what to say. That's ridiculous. I would never.”

“I would never be on a show like that. It's not what I do. It's not what I do,” the actor who played Rick Flag told ScreenRant.

But his father, Rick Flag Sr., helmed by Frank Grillo, will appear in the season two.

"He will be in Superman, and he’s an incredibly important part of Peacemaker. He is one of the primary characters in Peacemaker season 2. So we get to see this character from different angles, and he is not simple,” James told EW.