Taylor Swift turns on charity mode amid powerful storms

Taylor Swift is in charity mode as she donates $5 million to the relief efforts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.



Feeding America will get the donations, the non-profit group said on Tuesday. “We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts,” the CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot shared.

In the statement, she continued, “This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.”

The 60-year-old continued, “Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

Taylor has a history of donating to charities. During her Eras Tour, she gave large sums to the food banks in the cities she visited.

In the meantime, Hurricane Helene has already battered six states, leading experts to call it the worst storm since Katherine in 2005.

On top of this, Hurricane Milton is on its way to arrive on the Florida peninsula’s west coast, triggering further flash floods.