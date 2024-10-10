 
Gigi Hadid shares heartfelt birthday tribute to Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is celebrating her 28th birthday

October 10, 2024

Gigi Hadid shared a heartfelt birthday wish to her sister Bella, who has turned 28 today.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to wish the birthday girl.

Gigi shared two of her sister’s snaps, featuring never-before-seen photos from Disney's theme parks.

The 29-year-old mother-of-one shared two pictures in which the first image showed Bella giving Mickey Mouse a big hug.

The ex of Zayn Malik captioned the photo, calling Bella as “the sweetest sister and auntie in the world.”

The second snap features Bella walking around a place rocking a plain white t-shirt and a gingham midi skirt. 

She captioned the post, “Wishing you a year of more joy & adventure,' Gigi continued. 'I love you!'”

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are two of the most famous supermodels in the world.

Both have always talked highly of each other in interviews. 

Back in May while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Bella reflected on their sisterhood.

She said, “It's inevitable to fight but it's always to know that you're going to come back from it.”

“That's what's so important about my sister and I is going through life like we were best friends and regular sister stuff, like stealing clothes, getting the front seat and what music we're going to listen to,” she noted.

