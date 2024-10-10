Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward get emotional in Malta

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward seemingly got emotional as they paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their visit to Malta.



The royal family shared photos of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and revealed about their tribute to late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The palace tweeted, “Today, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Villa Guardamangia: home to Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) and Prince Philip between 1949 and 1951 whilst the Prince was stationed in Malta as a Naval officer.”



According to details, the villa is currently being restored, and the Duke and Duchess were given a tour by staff involved in the heritage project.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are in Malta to mark the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence.

Prince Edward was also able to tour the new Maltese HQ of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award where he met young people taking part in activities as they work towards their bronze, silver and gold awards.