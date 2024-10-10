Mauricio Umansky’s takes action against father’s controlling girlfriend

Celebrity real estate agent Mauricio Umansky is rushing to his father’s rescue from girlfriend who's allegedly caused him financial and emotional abuse.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is reportedly seeking a conservatorship over his 81-year-old father Eduardo, whose girlfriend they are accusing of financial, emotional, and verbal abuse.



In a petition for the appointment of a probate conservator, Mauricio and his sister Sharon claim their father’s girlfriend was using his inability to "resist undue influence and fraud" for her own benefit, People reported.

The petition also cited an incident to defend their claims that “PC's [proposed conservatee] girlfriend has become more controlling, limiting and regulating who the PC can visit with.”

It stated that Mauricio and his sister once took their father to lunch without letting his girlfriend know, to which she was allegedly “enraged” and later “verbally and emotionally” abused their father.

“She has begun to isolate him and is trying to get married even though they have been together for twenty years and never decided that they wanted to marry.”

“Over the course of the past eighteen months, PC [Eduardo] and the Petitioner [Mauricio] have discovered that [the girlfriend] has taken, secreted, and appropriated more than $260,000 from PC through undue influence, whether physical or emotional, and/or fraud.”

They went on to allege that another $100,000 in expenses are unexplained just like the other cheques Eduardo wrote to his girlfriend “for no reason other than she wanted it.”

"PC is unable to stop this abuse and behavior and is asking for assistance in reigning in this spending,” the petition concluded.

The Agency founder and his sister clarified that their dad does not have a developmental disability but is “unable to properly provide for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter” and is “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.”

Eduardo’s signature also consented to the conservatorship dated June 11, 2024.

The family is expected to appear before the court at the end of October for a judge to determine the validity of the request.