Mila Kunis shares secrets of her successful marriage to Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis has unveiled the secrets of her successful marriage with Ashton Kutcher.

During a conversation with E! News at the premiere of her movie Goodrich, the 42-year-old actress revealed that she “still feels like we're very young and we feel very young.”

“I think that's where the spark is,” remarked Mila, who shares two children with Ashton.

Sharing another secret of her successful relationship with her hubby, the Friends with Benefits star said, “We laugh at everything.”

Mila further told the outlet, “It's only 10 years. It's not really that long. I look at my parents, and they've been together for 50. That's long.”

In February, Ashton told the same outlet, “The dream role is the role I play as a father and a husband. My life is so good. I love spending time with my kids. I love my wife so much.”

“We spend a ton of time together as a family and play a lot of board games,” pointed out the actor.



“My kids have found this game called Beat the Parents that they love, where they get to wager something and we wager something against them, and it's genuinely hard for the parents and genuinely hard for the kids,” Ashton added.

For those unversed, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher exchanged vows on July 4, 2015, and the couple has two children together.

