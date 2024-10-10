Al Pacino's ex Noor Alfallah, Bill Maher's hint at 'unexpected' bond

Al Pacino's ex Noor Alfallah and Bill Maher's hints at making unexpected bond

Bill Maher and Al Pacino’s ex, Noor Alfallah, have sparked dating rumors after their recent outing.

As per People magazine’s report, Bill and Noor have been seen together several times, including leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on October 5.

A source reported that they have gone on a few dates, but their relationship is still in the “early stage.”

On the contrary, another source mentioned that Noor, a film producer, and the host of Real Time with Bill Maher are just “friends” for now.

Also, the representatives of both luminaries have not yet made any comments about their relationship. However, as speculation started surfacing on the internet about Noor’s connection with Bill, she took to Instagram on October 8 and posted a carousel of snaps and videos.

The carousel opens with a selfie featuring Pacino and actor Jeremy Strong.

The next slide was a video clip from the show Real Time with Bill Maher in which Bill discussed Noor’s upcoming movie as an executive producer, The Apprentice.

Notably, earlier this week, 84-year-old Al Pacino also cleared the air regarding his rekindling romance with Noor, articulating that they “are very good friends.”



The Godfather star and Noor began dating in April 2022, and share a son named Roman.

It is pertinent to mention that on the work front, Bill has worked in shows like Charlie Hoover, Sara, Dharma and Greg, and Truth About Meat. While Noor’s first production was the drama Little Death, which aired on January 19, 2024, and her forthcoming film The Apprentice is set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024.