Travis Barker pens sweet note for 'best son' Landon on his 21st birthday

Travis Barker is celebrating his son Landon Barker’s 21st birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 48-year-old drummer shared a carousel with several photos of his eldest son throughout the years, beginning with an adorable snap of young himself and Landon.

“Happy Birthday, @landonasherbarker. You blessed my world 21 years ago, and I am forever grateful,” Travis captioned the post.



“So proud of the man you’ve become and everything you’ve set out to accomplish and did. You are the best son and brother anyone could ask for,” continued the hubby of Kourtney Kardashian.

“I love you always and forever my boy and cherish every moment with you,” added the proud father.

After Travis wished his son a happy birthday, Landon expressed his love for his father in the post comment section, writing, "I love you!"