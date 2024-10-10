Shawn Mendes leaves fans 'disappointed' with major announcement

Shawn Mendes left his fans disappointed on Wednesday after announcing that he is delaying the release of his upcoming album, Shawn.

Taking to his X and Instagram handle on October 9, the 26-year-old crooner made the announcement, revealing that he “just needs a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life."

The album, which was originally scheduled for release on October 18, has been pushed to November 15, 2024.

“Hey guys, My team and i have decided to push the album release date to November 15th," Mendes penned on both social media platforms.



“We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life,” the musician revealed.

The Stiches hitmaker added, "I love you guys thank you for being so patient, I can’t wait to see you guys at the next few shows x.”



