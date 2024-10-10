 
Timothée Chalamet embraces major transformation for new biopic, 'Marty Supreme'

October 10, 2024

Timothée Chalamet kept on an animated performance as he shot new scenes for his new biopic, Marty Supreme, in New York City.

The Dune star looked almost unrecognizable as he transformed into famous ping-pong player Marty Reisman, who inspired upcoming film.

According to Daily Mail, dashing through the Big Apple, the actor swapped his usual fashion forward outfits for vintage style garb, with the streets and cars around him were also decorated to look straight out of the 1950s.

Moreover, Chalamet, who recently became an uncle, sported a pale blue shirt, left completely unbuttoned to show his white vest underneath, as per the publication.

He added a pair of tailored green slacks with a brown belt and black smart shoes, while carrying a leather briefcase.

While maintaining his look, the Oscar-nominated star sported a thin moustache and a pair of frameless round glasses.

Additionally, Timothée could be seen swerving through extras to reach a fire escape ladder and climbing up the side of the building, looking as though he was being pursued, as per the outlet.

While in between takes, director Josh Safdie could be seen chatting with his leading man and giving him notes.

Alongside Timothée, Marty Supreme also stars the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler the Creator and magician Penn Jillette.

It is worth mentioning that the flick is set within the ping-pong culture of the 1950, but the plot has not been officially released, with IMDB stating it is “under wraps.”

