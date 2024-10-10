Meghan Markle ‘rash, hasty' overnight antics attacked

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for the way he cuts everyone off overnight.

A conversation about all of this has been shared during the Royal Exclusive Live show with Sun photographer Arthur Edwards The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson.

Mr Edwards was the first to start off the conversation by saying, “The first year with Meghan she was fantastic. I travelled everywhere with them. She was a star, engaging with the public, doing everything you'd expect a lady married into the royal family to do,” but “then suddenly, everything changed.”

At this point Matt stepped in and shared his own thoughts by saying, “The problem was that Harry and Meghan were so impetuous they made that decision straight away.”

“They posted on Instagram, didn't they, the very night they had decided it before they really discussed it with the Queen, they chucked it out there and said that they kind of made the decision that they were leaving.”

Mr Edwards even chimed in for a bit in agreement at this point and added, “There was no choice, he was going, wasn’t he? Meghan said ‘we are going’ and that was it. And as we say, he made that decision and disappeared. That was his choice.”

While he did admit at one point that it was all ‘fair enough’, the problem was that they were “being really nasty about their family here, the pair of them, just to make money.”