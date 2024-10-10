Sabrina Carpenter to make performance debut at Time100 Next Gala

Sabrina Carpenter is all set for her debut performance at 2024 Time100 Next Gala in New York.



The news was confirmed by TIME that the Please Please Please hitmaker is among Time’s 100 honorees, and will be performing a selection of her songs at the gala.

A new behind-the-scenes video posted by the magazine showed that the 25-year-old singer said that she was “nervous” to perform.

Sabrina Carpenter made a shimmering style statement at the 2024 Time 100 Next Gala

Carpenter in the video could be seen expressing that she just waned to appreciate the talent and all the people in this room are so special.

Later on in the event, she was invited to stage by Victoria Monét, who also praised the musician.

The Espresso hitmaker began the speech by saying, “I just wanna say thank you to Time for having me and all of us tonight, thank you for honouring so many talented people that are doing so many incredible things, I feel so lucky to be able to be among them.”

For the event, the Taste singer wore a slim-fitting shiny silver gown by Versace.

Her signature blonde tresses were worn down in voluminous Old Hollywood waves.