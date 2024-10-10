Saoirse Ronan recalls how sad she was that Ryan Gosling 'wasn't around'

Saoirse Ronan recalled her sadness over the departure of Ryan Gosling from The Lovely Bones.

In an interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Lady Bird actor candidly shared her sad experience while filming 2009 Peter Jackson’s movie.

Gosling was originally cast for the father’s role of Ronan’s character in the supernatural drama movie. Later, he was replaced with Mark Wahlberg due to “creative differences.”

The Little Women's actor recalled her pre-production work with Gosling, and confessed, "I just loved Ryan. And his dog, George.”

While filming the movie, the Hollywood star admits she was “sad that he (Ryan) wasn’t gonna be around.”

However, now she realizes the reason for his departure from the father’s role was “totally valid.”

"I have spoken to both now, and I complete - it happens, you know what I mean? It’s not personal, necessarily; it’s just sometimes you’re not on the same page.

"Mark was able to step in, and he was a father. He was a father to, like, I don’t know, three kids? He probably had an experience of that that Ryan felt he didn’t," she added.

Eventually, the Golden Global Award winner got a chance to work with Gosling on his directorial movie Lost River in 2014.

Before concluding, she said, "Ryan was like 27. He was young. It was great then to work with him later. He’s just, like, the same. He doesn’t change."