Hailey Bieber keeps low profile amid Justin, Diddy drama: Source

Hailey Bieber reportedly tried to keep a low profile as she went out for dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old model attempted to avoid attention as she sported a dark green cap and a pair of sunglasses for her evening meal.

Moreover, the Rhode founder wrapped up in a black leather jacket which she wore with a matching top and tracksuit bottoms.

According to Daily Mail, the beauty accessorized with a black handbag and added to her look with an eye-catching gold necklace.

While wearing her dark blonde locks in an up do, the mother-of-one was joined by a female pal on the outing.

It is worth mentioning that the outing came after Hailey was moved to share her bold post featuring her husband Justin Bieber this week because she wanted to show the world how she feels amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his formerly close relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, as per the outlet.

On Monday night, the model shared a throwback snap on Instagram of the 30-year-old pop star flipping both middle fingers in the air.

Furthermore, Justin was shirtless and wearing board shorts, as the playful photo was captioned “mood” by Hailey.

As per the publication, the Baby singer’s past relationship with Diddy has faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks, with resurfaced videos showing a then-15-year-old Justin spending “48 hours with Diddy,” as troubling allegations against the embattled rap mogul continue to emerge.