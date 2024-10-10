 
Geo News

Hoda Kotb leaves Carson Daly 'selfishly sad' as she plans 'Today' show exit

Hoda Kotb announced her departure from the 'Today' show in September

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2024

Hoda Kotb leaves Carson Daly selfishly sad as she plans Today show exit
Hoda Kotb leaves Carson Daly 'selfishly sad' as she plans 'Today' show exit

Carson Daly is reportedly sad about the Today show co-host, Hoda Kotb leaving.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine recently, Daly has expressed his bittersweet feelings about Kotb's departure.

"Because selfishly, when she does eventually go, I won't be able to see her every day. That's the first thing. when you love somebody… it is such a family. It can't be faked," he explained.

Daly said that when you work with people you love " it makes it that much more enjoyable" adding, "So that was my first thought. Then my second thought was just being so happy for her that she's made a decision that's better for her and her family and her life moving forward. So yeah, she's the best."

Moreover, Daly also revealed if he has any idea who will be replacing the host, 60. He said, "there's quite a lot of time for that," adding, "We're celebrating her and glad she's still in the building."

In September, Kotb announced her departure from the Today show to focus on her kids. She said, "I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."

