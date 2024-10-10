Bianca Censori's family reacts to reconciliation with Kanye West

Bianca Censori's reunion with Kanye West has her family feeling 'tricked.'



The Australian architect initially earned the trust of her family with her trip to her homeland by revealing 'she was getting ready to leave.'

Now her flight back to Tokyo and a PDA-packed evening with her rapper husband has left her family 'very confused,' a source told Daily Mail.

"Her parents are shocked by what they're seeing – they feel tricked" because Bianca painted a different picture.

"They can’t understand what is happening and feel that she is being controlled."

Bianca's trip to homeland reportedly allowed her to reflect on her relationship with the rapper, 47, which also showed her family how 'dysfunctional' it was.

"Bianca’s family feels very confused right now. Her sister just spent time with her in LA and she saw firsthand how dysfunctional Bianca’s marriage is," the source explained.

'When she went back home, she told everyone that she couldn’t take it anymore then suddenly, she is back in Japan and loving up on Kanye.'

The insider explained how the couple's 360 move has strained Bianca's terms with her family instead.

"Her story keeps changing and no one knows what will come next."

"If Kanye can have so much control over her that she is being dishonest with her family and friends, it is scary."

Now new reports circulate that the divorce hype was perhaps a publicity stunt for West's new album.

The couple married in December 2022, only a month after West marriage with Kim Kardashian ended.