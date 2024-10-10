 
Will Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce star in new genre based films?

Travis Kelce made his acting debut back in September with 'Grotesquerie' series

October 10, 2024

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has talked about whether he would star in a rom-com in the future.

Exclusively talking to E! News, the singer's footballer boyfriend admitted whether he would be open to experimenting with new genres as well

When asked if he wants to do a rom-com, Kelce said that "he is opened to everything" (sic).

During the brief chat, he also admitted that he wants to do more acting in the future and while talking about it, he said that was one of the "coolest things" he ever did.

"I was fortunate enough to get a lot of opportunities after the super ball," the 34-year-old footballer-turned-actor said.

"Football is always fun but its fun to dive in entertainment industry," said. Kelce.

The NFL star also praised his Grotesquerie team especially director Ryan Murphy as he called him "king."

Kelce also said that his costars are down to earth and the best ones to work with. 

"I owe everything to them (costars), the director and people who love have always loved me," the singer's boyfriend said.

His interview comes after a month after Kelce made his acting debut back in September in Murphy's Grotesquerie.

He played the role as a flirtatious hospital attendant in the horror drama television series.

