Miranda Hart reveals shocking admission about husband's proposal

Comedy legend Miranda Hart and her husband had parted ways before he popped the question.



The Gavin & Stacey star shared a chapter from her love life with her fans recently, confessing how the married couple went through a rough patch before the big move.

Miranda disclosed in her new book I Haven't Been Entirely Honest With You how the pair realised the depth of their feelings for one another only after they briefly split.

She recounted that "there was a brief ghastly emptiness from the disconnection," before she ultimately "trusted that it would work out for the best."

"I had capacity to cope with either direction that it might take," the actress recalled.

She even threw a 'sore Hart party' with a friend where they tasted crumbles and she was allowed to 'wallow.'

As the book came to a conclusion, the comedy legend revealed that the couple reunited and her now-husband expressed to her that neither her angry and grumpy part put him off nor the body.

"The vulnerability didn't put him off. None of my wildness put him off... he came back to tell me he loved me."

The couple also had a strange first interaction as she had called the building surveyor to fix a mould situation in her £2 million home. Back then she believed that her 'hope for finding love was very, very slim.'

Hart, 51, recently announced on The One Show that the couple married this year after he proposed in Kew Gardens, West London.

While she still has her husband's identity under wraps, she did describe him as "salt-and-pepper greying hair look on a fine featured man."