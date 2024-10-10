 
Al Pacino talks about raising youngest son at 84

Al Pacino welcomed his youngest son Roman in 2023

October 10, 2024

Al Pacino has opened up about raising a baby at 84.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Pacino has expressed his love for his four kids.

"It's just so wonderful to have children. For me, I loved it. It changed me for, if you want to say, the better. It changed me for life. And the idea that you're throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children … there's the love," Pacino told the outlet.

The Oscar winner welcomed his youngest son Roman Pacino with girlfriend, Noor Alfallah last year.

Pacino talked about being a father at this age, saying fatherhood is "always the same. It's always the same. It's a mini miracle. That's all I can say."

He added, "I love it, I'm very happy that I see my children. It's great."

Additionally, his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy, Pacino has discussed his kids, Julie, 34, 23-year-old twins Anton and Olivia and Roman, 16 months.

The memoir is scheduled to release on October 15, 2024.

