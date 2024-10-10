Tori Spelling calls ex-husband Dean McDermott 'biggest support' after split

Tori Spelling is still friends with her ex-husband Dean McDermott.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the actress and author says McDermott is her "biggest support" even after their divorce last year.

Spelling said, "We're really amicable," adding, "I know in Hollywood people think divorces have to be ugly, ours are not. We co-parent really well, we're good friends, and he's one of my biggest supporters."

Moreover, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, who co-parent five kids with McDermott also talked about balancing her personal live and work.

Despite admitting that it's not an easy job, Spelling says, "But hey, we all do it. My kids are really supportive," adding, "The older ones take care of the little one now, so it's a built-in kind of community in our household."

Spelling recalled the time she was on Dancing with the Stars, which being away from her kids, calling it "hardest."

However, the actress is now "back to being a mom" after elimination from the DWTS on September 24.

She jokingly added, "They're glad I can be their Uber driver and pick them up at all times now, I don't have to go to dance."

Additionally, Spelling revealed her kids' supportive texts on the night of her elimination, saying, "they were just like, ‘We know this is a big fear and you step out of your comfort zone. You're such an example for us and you can do anything you want to do, and it makes us believe so can we.'"