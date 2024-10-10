 
Tom Brady encourages Florida to 'stay strong' amid Hurricane Milton threat

Tom Brady made a generous donation to aid the victims of Hurricane Milton in Florida

October 10, 2024

Tom Brady just displayed a philanthropic gesture!

The retired NFL quarterback just extended a helping hand to Florida as the city raises funds for aid after the infamous and rather feared Hurricane Milton struck the Gulf Coast.

Brady made a generous donation of a whopping 100,000 dollars to the victims who are in dire need of survival necessities while remaining on high alert because of the hurricane.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made the announcement of his contribution on Thursday, stating, "In the wake of Hurricane Milton, I'll be making a donation of $100k to help get essentials like food, water and first aid to fellow Floridians in need.”

Revealing that Go Puff, a goods and food delivery company would be matching his donation with all the benefits going to the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

He further mentioned, "Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out any way you're able.”

"Stay safe, and stay strong Florida," the 47-year-old celebrity athlete rooted.

