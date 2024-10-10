Henry Winkler reveals why he turned down iconic role in 'Grease'

Henry Winkler recalled the reason for turning down John Travolta’s role in 1978 Grease.



In a recent appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, the 78-year-old actor opened up about not doing the iconic role in the hit musical movie.

It is pertinent to mention that the role then went to John Travolta for which he also earned a 1979 Golden Globe Award nomination.

Winkler said pointing at his Happy Days character, "In my pathetic mind, I thought to myself, ‘I have now been the Fonz for 10 years'."

Fearing of becoming a "typecast" he turned down the offer, Winkler said, "'I'm now gonna play him again in the movies? I'm gonna be so typecast. I will never get work again.’"

Ripa said, "A leather coat will be in your wardrobe for the rest of your life."

Winkler went on to add, "So what happened? I go home. I relax. I have a V8. John Travolta goes home and buys a plane.”

While noting that he is not a singer, Winkler added, "I am not a singer. Here is my dream: that I could sing like Lewis Capaldi, like Bruno, like, the Boss, like Brandi Carlile. I dream to sing and take the audience on a journey. I sing and I watch the audience get up and run for the exit.”