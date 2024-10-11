J Cole addresses stance on Drake, Kendrick Lamar feud in new track

J. Cole just reflected on backing off from the infamous Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud.

The 39-year-old Frankfurt-born rapper, dropped his latest track, Port Antonio in which he has put forward his perspective.

For the unversed, Lamar initially dissed J. Cole along with Drake, in March this year, where the former claimed how the trio representing rap music’s “big three,” it’s just “big me.”

A month later, 7 Minute Drill came out, J. Cole’s response to Lamar however it was only a matter of days before he was apologizing to the All The Stars hitmaker for the “lame” attack.



Cole removed the song from every platform and has remained away from the feud ever since, that is until now.

In Port Antonio, J. Cole raps, “I pulled the plug because I’ve seen where that was ’bout to go / They wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow.”

“I understand the thirst of being first that made ‘em both swing / Protecting legacies, so lines got crossed, perhaps regrettably,” he later says, understanding the perspective behind the feud.

As he encourages Drake to move on and make more music, J. Cole belts out the lyrics, “They say I’m pickin’ sides, aye, don’t you lie on me, my n**** / Then start another war, aye, Drake, you’ll always be my n****.”