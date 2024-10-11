 
Meghan Markle is ‘common denominator' in Royal Family problems

Meghan Markle is accused to bringing Prince Harry away from the Royals

October 11, 2024

Meghan Markle has been called out for alienating Prince Harry after leaving the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who left UK with Prince Harry in 2020, has now also upset her husband with her antics.

Royal expert Jennie Bond and former Royal photographer Arthur Edwards notes: "I still do think Charles has his arms figuratively open to Harry, not unconditionally, and not unforgivingly, but I think he would like to establish a relationship with his younger son.

"Meghan, I don't know, it's very odd that she is totally estranged from almost everyone in her family, except her motherand one cousin we know about.

"And now she has estranged Harry from his, I mean it's tragic I think,” they noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

