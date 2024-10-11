 
Geo News

Lionel Richie gears to release 'painfully shy' memoir

Lionel Richie's memoir title remains undisclosed however, it would be released on September 30, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2024

Lionel Richie gears to release painfully shy memoir
Lionel Richie gears to release 'painfully shy' memoir 

Lionel Richie just decided he will be expanding his already diverse career.

Apart from being a renowned musician recording artist, songwriter and producer, the Hello singer would also be adding author to the list of professions.

Additionally, the longtime philanthropist is set to preside over the eighth season of American idol as a celebrity judge.

Richie’s upcoming book, with its title still kept under the wraps, comes out on September 30, 2024. 

However, the publisher of the book, HarperOne Group assured that it would be an "intimate, deeply candid memoir."

Seeking “to inspire all who doubt themselves or feel their dreams don’t matter by chronicling lessons learned in the course of his most unlikely of success stories — from a painfully shy, 'tragically' late bloomer grappling with ADHD to his dramatic transformation into a world-class entertainer and composer of love songs that have played like the soundtrack of our lives," the press release obtained by PEOPLE magazine, read.

The president and publisher of HarperOne Group, Judith Curr, was all praise for the Stuck On You hitmaker, stating, “Lionel Richie is not only a music legend who has long been a multicultural and generational bridge, he has witnessed monumental shifts in history and entertainment while working with some of the most significant talents of our age.” 

Selena Gomez hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Selena Gomez hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Oasis dodge 'interview' spotlight to avoid 'holes in our relationship'
Oasis dodge 'interview' spotlight to avoid 'holes in our relationship'
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in first public appearance post chemo
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in first public appearance post chemo
Laura Dern shares kids' reaction to working with their favourite Liam Hemsworth
Laura Dern shares kids' reaction to working with their favourite Liam Hemsworth
Tom Brady encourages Florida to 'stay strong' amid Hurricane Milton threat
Tom Brady encourages Florida to 'stay strong' amid Hurricane Milton threat
Mariah Carey unveils exciting 'homage to the original' holiday song
Mariah Carey unveils exciting 'homage to the original' holiday song
Meghan Markle ‘rash, hasty' overnight antics attacked
Meghan Markle ‘rash, hasty' overnight antics attacked
Blake Lively celebrates 'It Ends With Us' co-star's birthday
Blake Lively celebrates 'It Ends With Us' co-star's birthday