Lionel Richie gears to release 'painfully shy' memoir

Lionel Richie just decided he will be expanding his already diverse career.

Apart from being a renowned musician recording artist, songwriter and producer, the Hello singer would also be adding author to the list of professions.

Additionally, the longtime philanthropist is set to preside over the eighth season of American idol as a celebrity judge.

Richie’s upcoming book, with its title still kept under the wraps, comes out on September 30, 2024.

However, the publisher of the book, HarperOne Group assured that it would be an "intimate, deeply candid memoir."

Seeking “to inspire all who doubt themselves or feel their dreams don’t matter by chronicling lessons learned in the course of his most unlikely of success stories — from a painfully shy, 'tragically' late bloomer grappling with ADHD to his dramatic transformation into a world-class entertainer and composer of love songs that have played like the soundtrack of our lives," the press release obtained by PEOPLE magazine, read.

The president and publisher of HarperOne Group, Judith Curr, was all praise for the Stuck On You hitmaker, stating, “Lionel Richie is not only a music legend who has long been a multicultural and generational bridge, he has witnessed monumental shifts in history and entertainment while working with some of the most significant talents of our age.”