Ariana Grande puts stop to being 'people-pleaser'

Sources say Ariana Grande is 'tired' of explaining herself to the public

October 11, 2024

Ariana Grande is reportedly taking an assertive public role after her work with "unapologetic" Cynthia Erivo in Wicked.

“I am really proud of my hard work and of the fact that I did give 100 percent of myself, including my physicality, to this role,” she recently told Vanity Fair.

In the same interview, the Grammy winner set the record straight on many rumours.

“She is more confident and comfortable in her skin than ever,” a source told Life & Style. “Working with Cynthia, who is so unapologetically herself, has been inspiring. After being a people pleaser forever, Ariana is taking the reins.”

Her relationship with co-star Ethan Slater was under fire for quite some time as some accused the 7 Rings singer of being a 'home-wrecker.

“Ariana is happy in her relationship and tired of defending how they got together,” the tipster tattled.

Meanwhile, the Nickelodeon star told the magazine, “So many people believe the worst version of it,” adding, “There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being." 

"No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about,” she concluded.

