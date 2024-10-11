Sean ‘Diddy' Combs facing ‘rough' time with eating in prison

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is under dire conditions in the prison, his attorney shares.



The rapper, who is currently serving jail time after being accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims, is struggling with basic amenities.

“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it," Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo told reporters.

This comes as the trial date on sex crimes charges is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

Diddy’s mother and his chosen were also present at the hearing this week.

A source tells PEOPLE, “The kids were very happy to support their father. The whole family was. They are united in their support and he was happy to see them all there."

The rapper, who is currently held for his sexual abuse to various victims, has now been accused of throwing oil and other lubricants on one of the accuser.

Fighting the victim’s case, lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd says: “My client was raped by Mr. Combs, his bodyguard and a friend who invited my client to his home to set up this whole situation,” Mitchell-Kidd alleged.

“And then he takes what she believes is some type of liquid substance out of a bag, out of a fanny pack, to be specific, and he squirts it at her,” she alleged. “And she originally thought it was like acid or something, but then she realized that it was some type of lubricant or oil.”