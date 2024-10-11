Kate Middleton ‘throwing up her hands in disgust' over Harry

Kate Middleton has reportedly stopped worrying about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the Royals.



The Princess of Wales, who was earlier working to play the peacemaker between husband Prince William and the estranged Sussex, has shifted her focus to prolific things.

Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed to Fox News Digital: "The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish.

"She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust.

He noted:“She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other."

This comes as Prince Harry accused elder brother William of an unwanted altercation while he was still in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir 'Spare': "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me."