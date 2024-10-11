Justine Lupe spills moment she broke pregnancy news to Kristen Bell

Justine Lupe shares moment she revealed pregnancy to Kristen Bell

Justine Lupe revealed the moment she shared her first pregnancy news with her costar Kristen Bell.



In a recent appearance at The Jennifer Hudson Show on October 10, along her Nobody Wants This castmates, the 44-year-old actress recalled the time when she told Bell the good news.

The newly minted mom began to say, "I told Kristen first, I still remember she had invited me over to her house to work out together, which is LOL for a pregnant woman."

Lupe continued, "I told her that I was pregnant, she was in a sheet mask, and I still remember her just freaking out and running around with this mask on her face."

It is pertinent to mention that Lupe recently revealed on her Instagram account that she was over 5 months pregnant on the set of the hit series.

The actress admitted that it was "nerve-racking" to reveal her pregnancy "especially in this industry as a woman" but in her case everyone was supportive.

"So, to have a set that was filled with such support and have her [Kristen Bell] as our fearless leader and Erin [Foster, the show's creator] as well being pregnant, I felt really comfortable and happy and excited about being pregnant on set, which is a luxury," she added.