Ricki Lake recalls tough times of career: 'Really devastated'

Ricki Lake reflects on the time she became homeless

October 11, 2024

Ricki Lake achieved popularity at a young age. But she reveals she became homeless when she failed to get roles afterwards.

Appearing on I Choose Me with Jennie Garth, the Hairspray breakout star recalled, “It was only when my career stopped when I was about 21, 22, and I didn’t get this big part that I wanted,” adding, “I was really devastated.

She continued, “I went from like making all this money to making nothing and had to give up my house. And I was homeless for a short time. I had to move, but it was the most humbling experience that I’m so grateful for.”

During that period, Ricki said she lost between $200,000 and $300,000. But the experience taught her a valuable lesson about wealth.

“But it taught me so much about the value of a dollar,” she noted. “And thankfully, I didn’t have a family to support at that time.”

