Britney Spears becomes 'addicted' to social media

Britney Spears is seemingly very active on social media and an insider says she likes the attention she gets from there.



But what is worse, sources say, is that her on-off boyfriend, Paul Soliz, is making sure the Grammy winner remains hooked up to the screen.



“Britney is totally addicted to the attention she gets on social media, and Paul is completely feeding into it,” the tipster tattled to In Touch.

“He’s taken on this job as her full-time videographer and social media manager and is always encouraging her to shoot stuff, which he then edits and posts for her,” the bird chirped to the outlet.

“It’s the last thing she needs, but he’s feeding her ego and making himself indispensable in her eyes,” the insider warned.

The couple reportedly came into the spotlight in the wake of the Toxic hitmaker's divorce from Sam Asghari.

He worked as her housekeeper while their relationship often went through several on-off moments.

But now it seems they have rekindled again, and this time, sources are sounding an alarm bell because Britney is sidelining others for him.

They are “bingeing on booze and junk food and staying up all night together, which means she often sleeps until the middle of the day. A lot of her household staff have been driven off because they can’t stand him.”

Her brother has “tried hard to convince Britney to get rid of Paul,” they claimed.

“A few times, she’s briefly listened and dumped the guy, but he always weasels his way back in. She’s now putting him first and pushing Bryan and other people that truly care about her away,” the source concluded.