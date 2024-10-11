 
Andrew Garfield racy scene boils 'liberal' partner blood

Sources say Andrew Garfield's girlfriend did not like his intimate scene

October 11, 2024

Andrew Garfield recently revealed a steamy incident. His costar Florence Pugh and him was very much involved in a racy scene for a film.

This reportedly did not sit well with his girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas. Sources told RadarOnline that “Andrew's girlfriend is one of the most liberal people on the planet, but even she has been wound up by this.”

"To hear her lover say he was so entranced by Florence, they went on pretending to have **** even after 'cut' was called is devastating for her ego – and potentially their relationship. "What girlfriend wouldn't be devastated by this,”? the snitch asked.

This came after the Amazing Spider-Man star got candid about his shooting experience with Florence in We Live in Time.

"We get into it as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn't hear 'cut' and it's feeling safe. And we're just kinda like, 'Ok, we'll just go into the next thing, we'll let this progress, and we'll just carry on.'"

He added, “We both kind of telepathically saying to each other, 'This definitely feels like a longer take'".

But, Andrew said, the cameraman left the camera and turned to a wall — due to the scene's intensity — when he looked up to the person.

