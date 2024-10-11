 
Prince Harry gets blunt on technology impact on children

Prince Harry believes the phones' overall impact on children is harmful

October 11, 2024

Prince Harry is saying loudly and clearly that smartphones are stealing young people's childhood.

Speaking on World Mental Health Day, the Duke of Sussex shared the stage with social psychologist Jonathan Haidt to talk about the impact of technology on younger people.

According to the Fortune Well video, his starting remarks were that “in many cases, the smartphone is stealing young people’s childhood."

In his conversation, the father-of-two also pointed out that "social media companies point the finger at parents" for the growing mental health crisis. 

Adding that companies say, " ‘Well, you know, this is down to you. This is down to your parenting.’”

However, the 40-year-old also added that The Archewell Foundation Insight Sessions taught him that in fear of an emergency at school, parents want their children to have a phone.

Last month, Harry addressed the Clinton Foundation about the dangers of social media and children's exposure to online content.

