David Beckham gives tour of his £6 million farmhouse

David Beckham can’t get enough of his countryside life.

The retired footballer, 49, showed around his 88 million followers his £6 million farmhouse, majorly with selfies he took with his furry and feathery pets.

“Country life” he captioned the carousel dropped Thursday with a string of dog, hen, and heart emoji.

The first picture showed the Inter Miami CF co-owner posing outdoors with a flock of his chickens.

Next, he smiled for a selfie in a field with four dogs nearby.

His several beehives also made it to the slider post. Another highlight of his post was his bowl of mushrooms and a shirtless Beckham.

The father of four last showed off his self-care Sundays recently over the weekend.



The shirtless photo of him outdoors in Thursday’s roundup was first posted on Sunday along with other snaps of him beside an Iglucraft sauna.

“Self care Sunday,” he wrote over one image he shared via Instagram Stories. “Always important to take a minute to yourself and reset.”

For those who missed it, Beckham shared a clip of his chickens hiding among the plants with the caption, "Where's Wally? Or Waldo?"

In another story, he lovingly called one of his chickens handsome. He was gifted the chickens by his wife, Victoria Beckham last Christmas.

He also checked in on his beehives with the cheeky caption, "Checking in on the sticky stuff."