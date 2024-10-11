 
Geo News

Meghan Markle finds it ‘ridiculous' that Harry wants to reconnect with old pals

Meghan Markle’s reaction on Prince Harry’s efforts to reconnect with David, Victoria Beckham revealed

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2024

Meghan Markle finds it ‘ridiculous’ that Harry wants to reconnect with old pals
Meghan Markle finds it ‘ridiculous’ that Harry wants to reconnect with old pals

Prince Harry is allegedly seeking to reconnect with David Beckham so he could act as a mediator between him and the members of the Royal family, especially Prince William.

However, Meghan Markle finds it “ridiculous” that Harry wants to reconnect with David and Victoria Beckham, a new report by Closer Magazine has revealed.

Beckham's close relationship with William, the Prince of Wales, was on full display at their recent joint appearance at London's Air Ambulance Charity event.

Hence, the Duke of Sussex hopes to leverage Beckham's influence, both in the UK and US, where he and his wife Victoria are highly regarded, to pave the way for a royal reconciliation.

“Meghan feels it’s ridiculous to even care what the Beckhams think,” the insider said. “Instead, she has her sights set on making friendships with much more powerful people, like Kamala Harris.”

“As far as she’s concerned, it’s beneath them to be begging the Beckhams for approval. But Harry knows how much William values David’s friendship, and his hope is that getting David’s seal of approval could help soften things with his brother,” they added.

The source further shared that Harry “insists he’s being strategic and has put the word out that he’d like to be friends again.”

David Beckham gives tour of his £6 million farmhouse
David Beckham gives tour of his £6 million farmhouse
Andrew Garfield raves about Heath Ledger predicting powers
Andrew Garfield raves about Heath Ledger predicting powers
Prince Harry unable to make things right with Royals as Meghan calls the shots
Prince Harry unable to make things right with Royals as Meghan calls the shots
Andrew Garfield racy scene boils 'liberal' partner blood
Andrew Garfield racy scene boils 'liberal' partner blood
Britney Spears becomes 'addicted' to social media
Britney Spears becomes 'addicted' to social media
Meghan Markle is ‘common denominator' in Royal Family problems video
Meghan Markle is ‘common denominator' in Royal Family problems
Ricki Lake recalls tough times of career: 'Really devastated'
Ricki Lake recalls tough times of career: 'Really devastated'
Sarah Ferguson says cancer taught her about ‘keeping boundaries'
Sarah Ferguson says cancer taught her about ‘keeping boundaries'