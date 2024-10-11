Meghan Markle finds it ‘ridiculous’ that Harry wants to reconnect with old pals

Prince Harry is allegedly seeking to reconnect with David Beckham so he could act as a mediator between him and the members of the Royal family, especially Prince William.



However, Meghan Markle finds it “ridiculous” that Harry wants to reconnect with David and Victoria Beckham, a new report by Closer Magazine has revealed.

Beckham's close relationship with William, the Prince of Wales, was on full display at their recent joint appearance at London's Air Ambulance Charity event.

Hence, the Duke of Sussex hopes to leverage Beckham's influence, both in the UK and US, where he and his wife Victoria are highly regarded, to pave the way for a royal reconciliation.

“Meghan feels it’s ridiculous to even care what the Beckhams think,” the insider said. “Instead, she has her sights set on making friendships with much more powerful people, like Kamala Harris.”

“As far as she’s concerned, it’s beneath them to be begging the Beckhams for approval. But Harry knows how much William values David’s friendship, and his hope is that getting David’s seal of approval could help soften things with his brother,” they added.

The source further shared that Harry “insists he’s being strategic and has put the word out that he’d like to be friends again.”