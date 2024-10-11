 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional statement after surprise joint appearance

Kate Middleton and Prince William's meetings with first responders and local residents were filmed

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional statement after surprise joint appearance
Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional statement after surprise joint appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a joint statement after the Princess of Wales undertook her first public duty with the future king since finishing her chemotherapy treatment.

Kate joined Prince William on a visit to Southport, meeting the families of three children killed in a mass stabbing attack and then first responders and local residents.

Later, taking to social media handles, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a joint statement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton say, “We continue to stand with everyone in Southport. Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers. W & C.”

Meanwhile, according to royal expert Richard Palmer details of the visit were kept under wraps out of respect to the bereaved families, who met the Prince and Princess away from the cameras and reporters.

However, the couple’s meetings with first responders and local residents were filmed.

Usher's reason for living with P. Diddy at age 15 revealed
Usher's reason for living with P. Diddy at age 15 revealed
Prince Harry ‘frustrated' as Meghan refuses to apologize to David, Victoria Beckham
Prince Harry ‘frustrated' as Meghan refuses to apologize to David, Victoria Beckham
Diddy's trial gets shocking date of next year
Diddy's trial gets shocking date of next year
Olivia Rodrigo embraces Aussie tradition post 'Guts Tour' in Melbourne video
Olivia Rodrigo embraces Aussie tradition post 'Guts Tour' in Melbourne
Katie Holmes turns heads at opening night of 'Our Town' Broadway revival
Katie Holmes turns heads at opening night of 'Our Town' Broadway revival
Prince Harry gets blunt on technology impact on children
Prince Harry gets blunt on technology impact on children
David Beckham gives tour of his £6 million farmhouse
David Beckham gives tour of his £6 million farmhouse
Meghan Markle finds it ‘ridiculous' that Harry wants to reconnect with old pals
Meghan Markle finds it ‘ridiculous' that Harry wants to reconnect with old pals