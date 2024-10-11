Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional statement after surprise joint appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a joint statement after the Princess of Wales undertook her first public duty with the future king since finishing her chemotherapy treatment.



Kate joined Prince William on a visit to Southport, meeting the families of three children killed in a mass stabbing attack and then first responders and local residents.

Later, taking to social media handles, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a joint statement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton say, “We continue to stand with everyone in Southport. Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers. W & C.”

Meanwhile, according to royal expert Richard Palmer details of the visit were kept under wraps out of respect to the bereaved families, who met the Prince and Princess away from the cameras and reporters.



However, the couple’s meetings with first responders and local residents were filmed.