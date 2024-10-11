TikTok influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s cause of death disclosed

TikTok influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s cause of death has been unveiled.

A source close to Taylor’s family revealed to People magazine on Thursday that the social media star died of a “severe asthma attack” and Addison’s disease. She was 25 years old.

Taylor’s husband, Cameron Grigg, announced the death of the influencer on social media on October 4.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” he penned on his Instagram handle while sharing a series of photos of himself with Taylor.

“This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime,” he further wrote. “And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

“She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there. Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation,” shared Taylor’s husband.

“More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world,” added Cameron.