Sarah Ferguson reacts to Kate Middleton 'brave and courageous' move

Sarah Ferguson also talked about her appearance on 'This Morning' show besides praising Kate Middleton

October 11, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has reacted to Kate Middleton’s first public appearance with Prince William after completing her chemotherapy treatment.

During her latest interview, Sarah Ferguson says it is “such a brave and courageous move” for the future queen.

The Channel 5 News shared a video clip of Sarah’s interview on This Morning, and said, “The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, says it’s “such a brave and courageous move” for the Princess of Wales to make her first public appearance today, after finishing treatment for cancer.”

Kate joined Prince William on a visit to Southport, meeting the families of three children killed in a mass stabbing attack and then first responders and local residents.

Meanwhile, Sarah also talked about her appearance on This Morning, saying, “It was such a magic-filled morning with all of you on #ThisMorning and an exciting moment for our furry friends.”

“Flora and Fern just might find adventure waiting for them in the snow-filled wood whilst on their way to prepare a festive party… You will have to read and find out,” Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said while referring to her upcoming new book.

