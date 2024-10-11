Bradley Cooper back at dad duties during rare appearance with daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper seemed to be back at dad duties as he spent quality time with his daughter Lea in New York City this week.

According to Daily Mail, the Oscar nominee was spotted treating the seven-year-old to ice cream during a late afternoon errand run on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning that he shares the little girl with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, who he dated for four years from 2015 to 2019.

Moreover, Cooper, who is now romantically involved with model Gigi Hadid, carried Lea's backpack for her as they walked down the sidewalk side-by-side.

As per the publication, Lea was dressed in a black Adidas windbreaker, sweatpants and pink sneakers while her blonde hair was worn in a messy ponytail, and she enjoyed her ice cream cone.

Additionally, Bradley sported a scruffy beard and long hair under a Pear Jam baseball cap as he styled a vibrant orange plaid jacket over a loose T-shirt and casual khaki pants.

In order to complete his look, he went for sunglasses and lace-up Nike Jumpman sneakers.

Additionally, the Hangover star held on tightly to Lea's hand during their outing on Thursday, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, several days ago, Lea was spotted hanging out with her supermodel mom Irina in New York City.