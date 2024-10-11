Law Roach shares his 'surprising' feelings for Celine Dion

Law Roach, a celebrity stylist, recently shared his feelings for his long-time client Celine Dion.

While having a conversation on SiriusXM’s Bevelations with Bevy Smith, Roach got candid and shared how putting Dion on fashion’s radar changed his life.

For those unversed, Roach styled the My Heart Will Go On singer for the 2023 Paris Haute Couture fashion parade in a Titanic sweatshirt by Vetements, which was emblazoned with Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt, pairing it with skinny distressed jeans and gold sandals.

Per THR, Roach’s efforts won the heart of the songstress as she articulated, “Law has changed me 65 times a day, but one of my favorites was the Titanic sweatshirt.”

Now, reminiscing on his efforts, Roach said it was a turning point of his career as "it definitely changed people's perception of her and it changed the trajectory of my career.”

Celine changed my life. Giving me that opportunity to change my life," he highlighted, giving credit of his success to Dion.

“I had the idea to put her in the Titanic sweatshirt because this year marks the movie’s 20th anniversary. I thought it would be so cool, but I was afraid she’d think it was corny. When I actually pulled it out and showed it to her, Celine snatched it up and threw it on. She was like, ‘Man, this is cool,’” he added.

Moreover, following the show, Dion told Hollywood Reported, saying, "My mother saw me [wearing the sweatshirt] and she said, ‘Oh my god, this is way too big for you!’ Since when are you wearing clothes that are too big for you?’ She did not understand that it was cool!”

The I’m Alive hitmaker has admitted that she is “incredibly proud” of her efforts on Titanic’s track “My Heart Will Go On,” as it aided her in reaching where she is today.

It is pertinent to mention that Roach also works with Ariana Grande and Zendaya, who is considered a budding style icon and helped her launch her Daya shoe collection.