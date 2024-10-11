Andrew Garfield recalls pre-audition insecurities for 'Spider-Man' role

Andrew Garfield recalled his audition for The Amazing Spider-Man role.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 41-year-old actor revealed that he thought he was “too old” to play the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man when he walked in to audition for The Amazing Spider-Man.

“I did the first audition and thought that’s that. I’m too old. I felt I was too told,” said Andrew. “Just generally I was like I am 25 or 26 and playing a high schooler.”

He further said, “I know I got good genes and all but I don’t know. That’s not going my way. I was surprised to be given an opportunity to screen test.”

Andrew shared that his coach, Greta Seacat, helped him to portray Spider-Man, saying, “Greta gave me an acting adjustment: You have to treat this screen test as if you’re making a short film with all your high school friends.”

“Keep the channel open. Be free. This doesn’t matter. Treat this like it doesn’t f*cking matter. That’s when whatever talent you do have can just be there. You’re a child again,” the actor added.



“You’re emotionally available and you’re not tight and trying to get it right. I remember that feeling of ‘I don’t give a f*ck,’” concluded Andrew.