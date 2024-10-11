Ben Affleck majorly disappointed in Jennifer Lopez's divorce admission

Jennifer Lopez disappoints Ben Affleck after sharing about their divorce

Ben Affleck is finding it difficult to get away from a chit chat related to his divorce with Jennifer Lopez.

Recently, during a conversation with comedian Nikki Glaser, Lopez opened up about her divorce as it is “f****** hard!” for her, and she also shared, “It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels desperate.”

In response to this, an insider, who is close to Goodwill Hunting star, shared with Daily Mail, “Ben knows that she will talk about the breakup forever, because she has made albums and documentaries about their two relationships.”

“He would love for her not to talk about it, but he feels she will always speak out. He didn't get a heads-up that she was going to talk about their relationship.

“But he assumed that it would eventually happen. It is a part of his life just as much as anything else. He's never going to get away from it,” the source added.

Still though he had no knowledge that Lopez planned to share about their divorce in that interview and an insider said, “OK with however Jen has to deal with it."



However, the Batman alum “would like to keep some stuff to himself, especially major details about their relationship.”

Before concluding, the insider also shared that, “People deal with loss and breakup in their own way, and this is what Jen had to do and Ben has to accept it.”

For those unversed, after two decades of their on-and-off relationship, Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in July 2022. They married for two years, until Lopez officially filed for divorce on August 20, 2024.