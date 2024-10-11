Prince Harry breaks silence after reuniting with family

Prince Harry has broken his silence after reuniting with his family in California following his solo trip to Britain and South Africa.



The duke released a statement on his and Meghan Markle’s website to mark the World Mental Health Day 2024

The statement reads, “In honor of World Mental Health Day, Prince Harry led a significant discussion with Jonathan Haidt, author of the New York Times bestseller The Anxious Generation.

“Focusing on the impact of social media, they explored how screens and devices affect the mental health of Generation Z and discussed actionable steps to address the rising mental health crisis among teens.”

This vital conversation coincides with the release of the Archewell Foundation’s second edition of the Archewell Foundation Insight Report.

This report captures insights from ongoing sessions organized by the foundation, which facilitate intimate discussions aimed at deepening our understanding of how young people and parents navigate life in the digital age.

Through the Archewell Foundation, Meghan and Harry are dedicated to engaging with young people and parents to gain insights on social media and the future of the digital landscape, working together to create a better online world, the statement concludes.

Prince Harry has reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as the duke has returned to US from South Africa recently.