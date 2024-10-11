 
Geo News

Sofia Vergara flaunts 'hair moment' during brand promotion in Bentonville

Sofia Vergara showcases 'hair moment' during a rare appearance for a brand promotion in Bentonville

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2024

Sofia Vergara flaunts hair moment during brand promotion in Bentonville
Sofia Vergara flaunts 'hair moment' during brand promotion in Bentonville 

Sofia Vergara stepped out for a rare appearance at a Walmart in the hometown of the store, Bentonville, Arkansas.

The Modern Family star arrived in a pink Jeep to promote the line of Schwarzkopf hair care that she is a brand ambassador for.

The Columbian bombshell, who was effortlessly chic during Paris Fashion Week, shared a few fun images from the event, which gave the first 50 people in line an opportunity to meet her, on Instagram.

In regards to this, she captioned the post as, “We r having an amazing day in Bentonville! Gracias @walmart @eattoma @diosmiocoffee #hispanicheritagemonth.”

According to Daily Mail, Sofia wore a black cold-shoulder midi dress with white sneakers and sunglasses as she prepared to meet the lucky attendees.

Moreover, the Hot Pursuit star was also seen leaning over a buffet of barbecued ribs, corn, mashed potatoes and green beans.

Additionally, Vergara was photographed biting into a juicy, sauce-covered rib with gusto.

It is worth mentioning that the trip to Walmart headquarters came after Sofia's Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen commented on her longstanding friendship with the Colombian bombshell, as per the outlet. 

Prince Harry receives disappointing news about reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
Prince Harry receives disappointing news about reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
Prince Harry's handed major warning about Meghan Markle hate
Prince Harry's handed major warning about Meghan Markle hate
T.I. reveals his reasons for never performing again over insane reason
T.I. reveals his reasons for never performing again over insane reason
Prince George may not follow King Charles, Prince William's footsteps in centuries-old tradition
Prince George may not follow King Charles, Prince William's footsteps in centuries-old tradition
Buckingham Palace takes desperate measures to deal with King Charles health rumours
Buckingham Palace takes desperate measures to deal with King Charles health rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce war as things go from ‘bad to worse' in Montecito
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce war as things go from ‘bad to worse' in Montecito
Queen Camilla reacts as King Charles set to miss key event amid cancer video
Queen Camilla reacts as King Charles set to miss key event amid cancer
George Lopez shares big update about his comedy career
George Lopez shares big update about his comedy career