Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton, Prince William’s new video

Kensington Palace has shared Kate Middleton and Prince William’s latest video after the Princess of Wales undertook her first public duty since finishing her chemotherapy treatment.



In the video, the Prince and Princess of Wales seemed emotional as they visited Southport, meeting the families of three children killed in a mass stabbing attack and then first responders and local residents.

The palace shared the video with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s statement, which reads, “A heartfelt thank you to the people of Southport for talking about your experiences and honouring the young lives lost.

“In the face of tragedy, this community’s strength and resilience has been a powerful reminder of the bonds that unite us.”

They further said, “As the healing continues, take comfort in the incredible support around you. Each shared memory, act of kindness, and moment of unity brings hope for the future and ensures that those lost are never forgotten.”



The Princess of Wales carried out her first public engagement since her cancer diagnosis in Southport with the Prince of Wales.

They met the bereaved families of the three children killed in the July 29 attack and the emergency workers who fought to save them.