‘Former vegan’ Lizzo reveals weight loss secrets after Ozempic accusations

Lizzo is clearing the air around her weight loss mystery after months-long suspicions of relying on Ozempic.



The Pink hitmaker—who otherwise champions body positivity—revealed on Instagram Thursday that she does rely on ‘animal proteins’ to help her enhance her appearance.

The former vegan, 36, documented all the foods and beverages she consumes in a day.



Lizzo started her day off with lemon water and egg white cups, cauliflower hashbrowns, and fruit.

Later in the day, the Truth Hurts songstress enjoyed okra water and a buffalo chicken lettuce wrap with “lots of mustard” while sipping on homemade peach tea.



She ended her day by munching on some grilled chicken with carrots and asparagus.

The video also featured her voiceover, in which she explained she decided to add meat back into her diet during a trip to Japan.

“When I got to Japan, I was in awe with how clean and delicious their food was. I indulged in fresh sushi and fluffy egg and I was amazed at how good my body felt the next day,” she explained in the voiceover.

“After tests and research, I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight and helped with my mental fog. This is the diet that’s helped me reach my goals and helped me feel good in my body,” she added.

The Grammy winner said she still thinks the vegan diet “is still the healthiest diet to have” and she aspires to one day be a “raw alkaline vegan.”

As per Cleveland Clinic, a raw alkaline diet is a plant-based diet meant to create an alkaline environment in one’s body, which means having an internal pH level of eight or higher.

Lizzo acknowledged her video is about a “sensitive” subject matter, but she wanted to “be honest and share [her] story in [her] own words.”

“Do what’s best for you in your life at that moment,” she encouraged her fans.

She concluded the video saying, “All that matters is that you’re happy and if you’re happy, I’m happy.”