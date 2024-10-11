Prince Harry goes on the defense for parents around the world

Prince Harry has just jumped on the defensive bandwagon and defended them against the ‘dangers’ of social media.

His claims were made during the Duke’s interview on Archewell Foundation 2024 Insight Sessions.

During that conversation the Duke pointed out how dangerous it is that “we are overprotecting our children in the real world and under-protecting them online.”

“And both of those moves are mistakes. They’re bad for development,” he also admitted.

At one point in the conversation, he also rushed to defend other parents and admitted, “It’s very easy for social media companies to point the finger at parents and say, ‘Well, you know, this is down to you. This is down to your parenting.’”

But “If there were some parents who were getting this wrong and most parents were getting it right, then I’d be very receptive to that argument.”

However, “once kids get a phone and social media, the rest of family life turns into a fight over screen time. And this is happening everywhere. This is happening in Silicon Valley, where the parents know what’s going on.”