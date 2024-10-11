 
Geo News

Prince Harry's handed major warning about Meghan Markle hate

Prince Harry has just been handed some major warnings and claims about ‘ignoring’ the bad that surrounds Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2024

Prince Harry’s handed major warning about Meghan Markle hate
Prince Harry’s handed major warning about Meghan Markle hate

Prince Harry has just been called to reconsider his anger for Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews made these observations about the couple’s ‘fight mode’ during her interview with Woman Magazine.

For those unversed, the piece by The Hollywood Reporter referenced “Duchess Difficult’s” terror and “uncontained fury” towards staff.

However, in the eyes of Ms Andrews, “It was a short piece that didn't even make the front cover. But the Sussexes' reaction was even more interesting than the original story.”

“Uncontained fury would be my reading,” she also added, “and by helping with a huge cover story for one of America's most-read weekly magazines, her staff were, in fact, drawing attention to the original piece in The Hollywood Reporter and the unpalatable accusations within it.”

“Harry and Meghan may have been better served by just ignoring it and rising above. But instead, Archewell went into fight mode almost immediately to defend Meghan,” she pointed out before concluding.

Oasis announces extra dose of happiness for Aussie fans with exciting news
Oasis announces extra dose of happiness for Aussie fans with exciting news
Prince Harry receives disappointing news about reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
Prince Harry receives disappointing news about reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
T.I. reveals his reasons for never performing again over insane reason
T.I. reveals his reasons for never performing again over insane reason
Prince George may not follow King Charles, Prince William's footsteps in centuries-old tradition
Prince George may not follow King Charles, Prince William's footsteps in centuries-old tradition
Buckingham Palace takes desperate measures to deal with King Charles health rumours
Buckingham Palace takes desperate measures to deal with King Charles health rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce war as things go from ‘bad to worse' in Montecito
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce war as things go from ‘bad to worse' in Montecito
Queen Camilla reacts as King Charles set to miss key event amid cancer video
Queen Camilla reacts as King Charles set to miss key event amid cancer
George Lopez shares big update about his comedy career
George Lopez shares big update about his comedy career