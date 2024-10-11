Prince Harry’s handed major warning about Meghan Markle hate

Prince Harry has just been called to reconsider his anger for Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews made these observations about the couple’s ‘fight mode’ during her interview with Woman Magazine.

For those unversed, the piece by The Hollywood Reporter referenced “Duchess Difficult’s” terror and “uncontained fury” towards staff.

However, in the eyes of Ms Andrews, “It was a short piece that didn't even make the front cover. But the Sussexes' reaction was even more interesting than the original story.”

“Uncontained fury would be my reading,” she also added, “and by helping with a huge cover story for one of America's most-read weekly magazines, her staff were, in fact, drawing attention to the original piece in The Hollywood Reporter and the unpalatable accusations within it.”

“Harry and Meghan may have been better served by just ignoring it and rising above. But instead, Archewell went into fight mode almost immediately to defend Meghan,” she pointed out before concluding.