Molly-Mae Hague unhappy as Tommy Fury uncovers private details about their split

Molly-Mae Hague unhappy as Tommy Fury spills goes deep about their split

Molly-Mae Hague is reportedly feeling unhappy after ex-fiance Tommy Fury decided to publicly delve into details about the ex-couple’s breakup.



Tommy recently announced of including an extra chapter in his book Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury about his break up with the Love Island star.

Now, a tipster told OK! magazine that Molly-Mae has been left really upset by Tommy's book even.

“Even though she knew it was coming out as he'd been working on it for a while,” the tipster added.

According to the insider, the 25-year-old star feels that he (Tommy) has gone too far with revelations about their relationship.

“Although they had met on a TV show, she has always wanted to keep a lot of stuff back,” the publication was informed by the tipster.

The whole situation is “very embarrassing for her,” the tipster revealed, adding, “Molly feels that some things should be kept private.”

Moreover, Tommy previously shared his plans to expand his book on his social media account.

"Hey guys, hope you're all doing okay. As you all know, the past month for me hasn't been easy but I've been having a lot of questions regarding my book Lightning Can Strike Twice,” he began on Instagram.

"I've also tried to keep it as current as I can for you guys. I've written an extra chapter, obviously discussing what's been going on this past month. So yeah, just wanted to say that the book is still going ahead."

The ex-couple, who shares a daughter named Bambi, split in August, 2024 after five years of being together.