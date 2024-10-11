Prince Harry 'obsessively anxious' about Lilibet, Archie: 'tears won't last'

Prince Harry 'obsessively anxious' about Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry is ‘obsessively anxious’ about his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a royal expert has claimed following the duke’s latest statement on World Mental Health Day 2024.

Prince Harry, who recently returned to California from South Africa, joined The Anxious Generation author and social psychologist, Jonathan Haidt, for a conversation about smartphones, social media and their impact on the youth population.

Harry says that “in many cases, the smartphone is stealing young people’s childhood."

Apparently reacting to it, Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has said that Harry is ‘obsessively anxious’ about his children 'mindlessly scrolling' over their devises.

Angela tweeted, “Harry is obsessively anxious about his children 5 and 3 'mindlessly scrolling' over their devises. He's a father so take them away. If you have something else ready their tears won't last. It's really all about his hate of the media.”

Prince Harry shares two children Archie and Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, a statement issued on Harry and Meghan’s website reads, “Through The Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess are dedicated to engaging with young people and parents to gain insights on social media and the future of the digital landscape, working together to create a better online world.”